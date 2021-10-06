State fair winner
Carol June, 76, was born August 11, 1945 in Wynnewood, Oklahoma to Owen and Irene Williams McConnell.
Brian Keith Wyatt was born on June 5, 1971 in Norman, Oklahoma to Nanette and Stanley Wyatt and passed from this life on Saturday, October 02, 2021 at the age of 50.
Frank Joseph Loriss Jr., 65, of Elmore City, OK was born October 24, 1955 to Frank Sr. and Dorothy Bronis Loriss in Chicago, Illinois and passed from this life on October 1, 2021 in Oklahoma City.
Bobby Edward Cottrell, 87, of Katie, Oklahoma was born on June 24, 1934 to Elzie and Willie Cottrell of Wynnewood, Oklahoma. He passed away from this life on September 28, 2021.
