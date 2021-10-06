State fair winner

The 78-member Pauls Valley High School Band competed in the annual Oklahoma State Fair Parade at the fairgrounds in Oklahoma City on Sept. 20. The band brought home first place in Class 4A, as well being awarded grand champion of the parade competition. There were 52 schools in classes 2A-5A competing in the parade. This is the sixth consecutive year the PV band has been named grand champion of the Oklahoma State Fair Parade.

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you