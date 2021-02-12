State food group gets new logo

Same name. New look. Shared vision. The Regional Food Bank has revealed a new logo, the first new logo for the nonprofit in nearly 30 years.
“We are so excited to share this new, meaningful branding,” said Stacy Dykstra, CEO of the Regional Food Bank.
“The bright colors are hopeful and the logo elements speak to the work of both our organization and our partners throughout our 53-county service area.”
In Garvin County, the Regional Food Bank works with a number of partner agencies to fight hunger year-round.
In Pauls Valley that includes the Samaritans of Pauls Valley food pantry, Delta Community Action and the Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program housed in the local senior citizen center.
The new logo has symbolism and meaning:
• The fork represents the nutritious food provided by the Regional Food Bank, the nonprofit’s primary focus, and the fork tines indicate its headquarters in central Oklahoma.
• The outline of the state represents the reach of the Regional Food Bank, in both the organization’s 53-county service area and also throughout the state in times of disaster and need. It also represents the Regional Food Bank’s partnerships with food banks in surrounding states.
• The sun rays symbolize the light and hope the Regional Food bank provides people facing food insecurity.
• The rays also indicate the pathways to self-sufficiency that the Regional Food Bank’s mission addresses as the nonprofit works to help people become less food insecure.
• It is hopeful and bright and looks to the future of the organization.
• Logo has emphasis on Regional Food Bank as partners, media and public in general most often refer to the organization as such.
Dykstra explained that the Regional Food Bank started the process of possibly changing the logo in 2019, in preparation for the organization’s 40th anniversary in 2020.
“Plans for a 40th anniversary event and revealing a new logo were postponed as the Regional Food Bank and its partners pivoted to respond to the growing need for food assistance when the pandemic arrived,” she said.
“We decided to move forward in early 2021 with the new look. It is a hopeful logo and hope is something we could all use more of during these times.”
Funding for the rebrand efforts was secured in 2019.
“I want to assure the public that no money meant for food assistance was used during this process,” Dykstra said. “We were fortunate to have received funding that was earmarked for this specific work.”
Last year, the Regional Food Bank distributed a record-breaking 56.5 million pounds of food. The nonprofit continues to meet an increased need for food assistance as a result of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
