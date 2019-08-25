A handful of local and Garvin County area teachers were among those awarded grants to support their classrooms.
Amy Watson, a teacher at Lee Elementary in Pauls Valley, along with Christy Briscoe, Julie Savage and Angela Dansby of Stratford Elementary School, were on the list of 50 Oklahoma teachers given grants up to $5,000 by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE).
This is the first time OSDE has administered the Public School Classroom Support Grants.
State law allows an individual or corporate taxpayer to designate a portion of a state tax refund to contribute to a fund for the grants – awarded annually on a statewide competitive basis.
The 2019-20 grants totaled $70,000.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to support the classroom needs of some of the state’s most dedicated and innovative teachers,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.
“As we reviewed nearly a hundred grant applications, we were excited to see many funding requests for collaborative learning. We know from research that interactive classrooms foster student understanding and enable individualized instruction that meets kids where they are.
“This grant, funded by the generous donations of Oklahoma taxpayers, will directly benefit thousands of Oklahoma students.”
The grant’s annual area of focus will be supporting the needs of English learners, plus a subject area aligned with the state textbook adoption cycle – mathematics, this year – to ensure grant funds are spent on materials that supplement textbooks and offer collaborative opportunities or alternative methods of instruction.
Awardees, who represented districts around the state, were determined on the basis of student instruction and potential student benefit.
Applications for 2020-21 grants, which will support English learners, social studies and arts instruction, will be available in spring 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.