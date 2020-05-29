State just keeps moving forward

By Greg McCortney
Senate Review
At the end of the first week of March, we learned of Oklahoma’s first case of COVID-19. Just this past week, we moved past the 6,000 mark.
It has changed life as we know it in innumerable ways, and yet I believe Oklahomans have once again proven their resilience as we’ve found ways to adapt and mitigate the impact of this pandemic and continued to put one foot in front of the other.
I’m proud that the Legislature worked together to pivot, using technology to resume the work of the session and complete our work on a balanced, thoughtful budget, as well as passing legislation that will result in positive changes for our state in the months and years to come.
We started the session with an $85.5 million budget hole for Fiscal Year 2021, but by April were told it had grown to at least $1.3 billion.
The governor proposed across-the-board cuts of at least 7.5%, which would have been devastating, especially as agencies were working to continue to provide services during the pandemic. We worked hard to hold cuts to no more than 4.1% or less, and prioritized our public schools, holding education’s cuts to 2.5%.
We still believe the projected gap was based on worst-case scenarios, and that once the economy is fully reopened and rebounding, we’ll be able to ultimately restore funding when the session begins early next year.
We passed legislation to continue to ensure our police and first responders can get non-identifying information if they’re responding to an address where someone has COVID-19 so they know when to use their personal protective gear.
We also passed legislation to better protect health care employees from workplace violence. Legislation was also signed into law giving limited liability protection to our providers and facilities as well as manufacturers, volunteers and other businesses who’ve worked diligently on the frontlines of Oklahoma’s fight against COVID-19.
We’ve now enacted our first law providing for licensure for midwives – the measure ensures families can still choose who they want to assist them during pregnancy and childbirth, while also giving patients informed consent. We believe these changes will help save lives.
We also broke the log-jam that has prevented Oklahoma from shifting our Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) from a “supervisory” relationship with physicians to one of collaboration, as most states already do. Like the mid-wife legislation, this effort has been on high center for years. The CRNA law is particularly important for rural Oklahoma.
Rural Oklahomans will also directly benefit from legislation we enacted to develop a plan to make sure they have the same kind of access to broadband service as our state’s metropolitan areas.
We’re currently ranked 47th in connectivity, so this is a major challenge that must be addressed.
As we’ve shifted commerce, education and even government services online during the pandemic, it has only underscored the importance of this technology for rural Oklahoma.
We also succeeded in passing the first cost-of-living increase for state retirees in a dozen years. This was much-needed by our retired educators, first-responders, police, health care professionals, social workers and so many more retirees who spent their entire lives working on behalf of their fellow Oklahomans.
This does not in any way jeopardize the work we’ve done reforming and strengthening our retirement systems. We were able to enact the COLA legislation because of those efforts.
Lastly, we know there are more than 46,000 Oklahomans still waiting to get their unemployment assistance processed.
Late last week, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) announced the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) would take over their online functions. The executive director of OESC has stepped down and an interim director is now on the job, working with OMES with the goal of clearing that backlog within the next couple of weeks.
My fellow members and I will continue to remain in close communication with both agencies throughout this process.
Please do not hesitate to reach out to my office if you have questions or concerns. You can contact my office at (405) 521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov. As always, it is my honor to serve you in the Oklahoma Senate.
