By Rep. Sherrie Conley
The Second Session of the 58th Legislature got underway Feb. 7 with the governor's fourth annual State of the State address.
The governor delivered several priorities upon which many Oklahomans can agree.
First, he mentioned the continuing fight to protect the personal liberties of all Oklahomans and to defend against unconstitutional actions of the Biden administration.
The House already started this last year when we passed House Bill 1236. This empowered us to fight back against federal personal health mandates, harmful illegal immigration policies, and measures that threaten election integrity.
The governor also addressed the burgeoning medical marijuana industry and vowed to put a stop to illegal grow operations and those with foreign ownership.
House members already have filed a number of bills to address ownership, location and activities of grow houses as well as measures that will improve licensing and address utility, water, air and public safety concerns.
Tax reform is another priority shared by House leadership.
Last year, we lowered the personal income and the corporate tax rate. We hope to do more this year.
With revenues at a record high, and a healthy savings account, it's a good time to continue to return to Oklahomans more of their personal income.
The governor also supports eliminating the tax on groceries. We have several measures that would accomplish that. We'll see how they advance during session.
We also would like to pay our Highway Patrol troopers a higher wage so we can attract more candidates to fill job openings in this challenging field.
The governor also expressed a desire to reward the state's best performing teachers with higher pay. Lawmakers are interested in seeing metrics for how such performance would be determined.
Workforce development is another priority.
Oklahoma needs more nurses, engineers, teachers and technical workers, and these all must be trained in our state's higher education system and in CareerTechs. We must find ways to encourage young people and those who wish to change careers to pursue jobs that serve Oklahomans and strengthen our state.
Broadband infrastructure and a continued focus on making Oklahoma's transportation system Top Ten are other areas where continued investment is expected. This will help us attract top tier employers, bringing more jobs to our state, which will strengthen our economy and improve our quality of life.
There was a lot to process in the governor's speech. I'm looking forward to the bills that will be heard in committee and on the House floor that will advance these priorities.
(Sherrie Conley serves House District 20 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes parts of Cleveland, Garvin, McClain and Pottawatomie counties.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.