Oklahoma is a top 15 state in growth, according to U-Haul® data analyzing U.S. migration trends for 2019.
Those numbers show Oklahoma is the No. 14 Growth State in America.
Pauls Valley is among the Oklahoma cities with a U-Haul outlet.
Oklahoma surges 26 spots from its No. 40 ranking a year ago, getting back to the growth status it achieved in 2017 when it was 24th on the annual list.
Florida leapfrogs Texas as the top growth state for 2019, ending the Lone Star State’s three-year run atop the rankings for 2016-18. Florida rises one spot after being No. 2 for growth the previous three years.
North Carolina jumps 21 spots to third on the list, with South Carolina and Washington rounding out the top five.
Illinois and California lead the way in out-migration with the largest net losses of moving trucks crossing their borders.
Growth States are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state versus leaving that state during a calendar year.
Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck-sharing transactions that occur annually.
Oklahoma arrivals of one-way U-Haul trucks were up more than 3 percent, while departures were up 2 percent compared to the state’s 2018 numbers.
Arrivals accounted for better than 50.2 percent of all one-way U-Haul traffic in Oklahoma to make it the No. 14 state for netting do-it-yourself movers.
The Southeast accounts for four of the top six growth states with Alabama’s climb to No. 6, while Utah and Vermont maintain their status as top-10 growth states.
Illinois sits 50th for the fourth time in five years, outpacing No. 47 Massachusetts, No. 48 Michigan and No. 49 California for the greatest net loss of U-Haul truck customers.
A complete list state rankings are available online, as well as the top U-Haul U.S. Growth Cities and Canadian Growth Cities.
Yukon and Edmond lead Oklahoma’s gains.
Owasso, Norman and Sapulpa are among other notable cities to see a net increase of U-Haul trucks.
Although U-Haul migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the company’s growth data is considered an effective gauge of how well cities and states are attracting and maintaining residents.
