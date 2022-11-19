Stay clear when on holiday road

This Thanksgiving holiday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is teaming up with The PASS Coalition to spread the message that drug-impaired driving is dangerous and illegal. Before heading out to any holiday event, remember: If You Feel Different, You Drive Different.
“It’s our mission to help make sure you make it to the Thanksgiving table, so we want our community members to stay safe on the roads during the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Chelsey Stevenson, PASS member.
The PASS Coalition is a local coalition of individuals and organizations working together in the Garvin County community to prevent substance abuse and provide support to families struggling with drug addiction.
“This is the kickoff to a wonderful time of year, and we only want people making happy memories. Driving under the influence is deadly and illegal, and no one should ever take that risk.”
In 2019, 49% of drivers who were killed in crashes and were tested for drugs, tested positive.
This is why it’s so important we spread this lifesaving message: If You Feel Different, You Drive Different.
It doesn’t matter what term you use — high, stoned, or wasted — no one should get behind the wheel impaired.
Think being high won’t affect your driving? You’re wrong. It has been proven that marijuana can slow reaction times, impair cognitive performance, and make it more difficult for drivers to keep a steady position in their lane.
“When it comes to marijuana use, especially, even with the law changes that doesn’t change the fact that it is an impairing substance, and any impairment is a threat when you’re behind the wheel of a vehicle,” said Stevenson.
“We are asking our community members to please make good decisions during the long holiday and commit to sober driving.”
According to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, in 2020 during the Thanksgiving holiday, there were a total of 486 crashes in the state of Oklahoma. Of those 34 were alcohol/drug related meaning that almost 7% of the Thanksgiving crashes on Oklahoma roads involved a person potentially under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
During the long holiday weekend, NHTSA and PASS are encouraging positive actions that can help reduce impaired driving on the roadways. it is illegal to drive impaired — no exceptions.
If you are under the influence of any drug, hand the keys to a sober friend instead of driving yourself.
Options to Get Home Safely. If you’re planning to head out to the bar or parties during the Thanksgiving holiday, make sure you plan for a safe ride home. If you leave your house unprepared to get home safely, you may not make the best choice of how to get home at the end of the night.
Here are a few tips to help you prepare for a safe night out.
• If you have used an impairing substance such as marijuana, do not drive. Passengers should never ride with an impaired driver. If you think a driver may be impaired, do not get in the car.
• If you are planning to use drugs, plan ahead for a sober driver to safely drive you to your destination. Like drunk driving, it is essential that drug-impaired drivers refrain from driving a vehicle.
It is never okay to drive while impaired by any substance.
• Do you have a friend who is about to drive while impaired by drugs? Take the keys away and arrange to get them home safely. Don’t worry about offending someone — they’ll thank you later.
• If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact your local police department.
The PASS Coalition meets every third Tuesday of the month. For more information on upcoming meetings please email us at PASSdrugfree@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook for any upcoming events or meetings @passdrugfree.
The PASS Coalition is funded by the Substance Abuse Prevention Block Grant, the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, and the Center for Substance Abuse Prevention.
