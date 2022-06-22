Stay persistent with your prayers

Do not get discouraged when we go through difficult times in our lives.
Instead, we need to pray and not lose heart by never giving up.
“Then He spoke a parable to them, that men always ought to pray and not lose heart,” (Luke 18:1)
Do not settle for less than God’s best for our lives.
If that means going through a tough time in our lives, take the challenge head-on. You might be in the middle of a difficult time right now, and it seems complicated, and you might even want to run back to your comfort zone. But it would help if you kept going until you came out on the other side.
Stop getting discouraged, start being persistent, pray, and then pray some more.
“And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart.” (Galatians 6:9)
There is always a delay between sowing and reaping. We plant in one season, and you reap in another season.
God wants to see if we will keep cultivating, growing, and sowing.
If He considers consistency in our lives, the harvest will come and may not appear immediately.
“You ask and do not receive, because you ask amiss, that you may spend it on your pleasures.” (James 4:3)
We need to thank God for answering our prayers as if He has already answered and never giving up on us. God will hear you, and He will help.
We are not alone, so we do not have to get discouraged, even when we think things are delayed.
What do you pray while you are waiting for your answer?
“Heavenly Father, I will trust in You in all circumstances I am facing and may be facing in life. My hope and trust are in You and You alone. I do not have to get discouraged, even when I think things are delayed. Thank You, Father for always being my source of all I need. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
