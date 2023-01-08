Stay tuned for some big titles

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ Home Edition
Content-Create-Connect
Est: 2020
“How can we let the music not be what it actually is and make it be something else.” {Wynton Marsalis}
At this time of the year, I enjoy traveling to the Playbill.com website and reviewing what we may be seeing in cities during the coming year as Broadway hits the road.
I invite you to stay informed with your local producing organizations for their upcoming calendar.
Here are just a few of those titles:
• Annie-through June 2023
• CATS-through June 2023
• Come From Away-through May 2023
• Frozen-through August 2023
• To Kill A Mockingbird-through March 2024
• Wicked-through August 2024
• My Fair Lady-through August 2023
• The Lion King-through October 2023
• Hairspray-through June 2023
• Fiddler on the Roof-August 2023
Something for everyone, enjoy a live performance in 2023 and 2024 as theatres continue to rebuild after the pandemic.
While we will soon be enjoying a traveling Broadway community, I can’t help share an addition along NYC’s “Street of Dreams.”
A new revival of the (short-lived) 1981 classic, Merrily We Roll Along is now scheduled to bow on Broadway in the fall of this year.
It stars Daniel Radcliff, yes, Harry Potter himself, who has enjoyed success in musical theater having starred a few seasons back in a revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.
I thought you might enjoy a short summary from the December 16, 2022 issue of The New York Times, written by Michael Paulson and titled: ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ Will Transfer to Broadway Next Fall.
“A starry revival of 'Merrily We Roll Along,' one of musical theater’s most beloved flops, will transfer to Broadway next fall, hoping to right the show’s oxymoronic reputation once and for all…Merrily, with a much-love score by Stephen Sondheim and an oft-based book by George Furth, holds a special place in musical theater lore: The original production, in 1981, was a fiasco so storied-it closed two weeks after opening-that is spawned an excellent documentary, “Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened.”
Stay tuned here, this looks to be an exciting opportunity. PS: I watch “Best Worst Thing…” nearly every month just to enjoy the spirit of theater collaboration.
Locally: How has your holiday movie going progressed? Two of our sons have now seen Avatar: The Way of Water, one for a second viewing. He is savoring the technology on such vivid display.
Deadline challenge: Due to my submission guidelines for the Democrat, I am not able to report on the staging of the 134th Rose Parade from Pasadena, CA.
A family tradition for well over 70 years, and having had the privilege to attend the event in person, it is a highlight of the new year. Please come back next week, there is always something to feature. I may even try to isolate my top 10 memorable Rose Parade/Rose Bowl memories.
I know it is back to work, and school – and returning everything back into the attics, garages and storage units, but don’t let the season’s memories – and goodwill fade quite that quickly.
Happy New Year - “already week two.”
Remember, there is always an opening night in our towns.
Dedicated to all who have and continue to inspire.
t. a. smith
Where A r [ts] Thou? is also published in the Wednesday newsstand edition of the Pauls Valley Democrat. Founded: 1904.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.