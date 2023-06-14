STEM grant prints out JH project

During this past school year Pauls Valley Junior High received a $1,146 STEM grant from the Toshiba America Foundation (TAF).
These funds will support the To Float Your Boat 3D Printer project as the grant is for a cross-curricular project between American history teacher Nolan Pullen and math teacher Sharon Bratcher for all eighth grade students.
The purpose of this project is for students to gain a deeper understanding of the Lewis and Clark expedition by designing their own canoes and using 3-D printer technology to print them.
Students would then see if their boats float and how much weight they could hold.
Toshiba America Foundation’s grants fund projects are designed by individual classroom teachers.
This “direct-to-teacher” approach brings immediate results. Teachers are able to change the way they teach Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects because the grant supports equipment for hands-on experiments and inquiry-based approaches to the curriculum.
“TAF grants provide teachers with the tools they need to be more effective educators. The grants make the classroom a more exciting place for both teachers and students.”
