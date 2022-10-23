Stepping up - stepping out

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts]Thou?
The @ Home edition
In the rearview mirror – and moving forward: On October 9th, patrons gathered in the sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church in Pauls Valley to enjoy a concert by Huntley Brown, renowned gospel pianist.
Mr. Brown’s visit was hosted and sponsored by The Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta. They shared a few moments to announce their spring project. Please visit their website as they release the latest on that event and other offerings.
We sadly lost another luminary from the entertainment world with the passing of multiple Tony Award winning actress Angela Lansbury.
We had the good fortune to see her in two of those five Tony performances. The first was as Momma Rose in Gypsy and then, it was the evil Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.
She commanded the stage like few others I have ever experienced. In the production of Gypsy, we had back row – upper balcony seats, and what I remember to this day was how she played to us as though we were in the finest orchestra seats. Amazing talent.
Lego: Skipping (around) the generations: Remember the Aston Martin DB5 car from the James Bond film, Goldfinger?
Lego has developed one for its most recent catalogue, however, at somewhere in the neighborhood of $150.00, just a bit pricey for my ‘youthful whim’ of securing one to build as a diversion from sitting in front of the computer most of the week.
Then, and to my amazement, while walking through the toy section of a major retailer the other day, there, sitting alone in a section of nearly totally empty shelving, was a smaller version of the car, and at a substantially reduced price. The large version comes in at around $150.00.
Wish me luck, and yes, there is a place reserved on the home office/studio desk. . . I believe. Anyway, I will make room.
While reflecting on luminaries: I thought that you might enjoy this quotation from the late composer, conductor and educator, Leonard Bernstein. Pay particular attention to the ending that accompanies the citation:
“It’s incredible really how deep a contact you can make through music with people of all kinds of backgrounds and origins and ideologies and systems…
“I humbly hope that we’ve made a contribution so that international understanding everybody always talks about…also includes exchange of feelings and there are no feelings warmer than those engendered by music.
“I always think that the might of a nation may be its strong arm but the culture of a nation, the art of a nation is its left arm which is closer to the heart and reaches more people.”
“[Leonard Bernstein: Speech (excerpt) to the National Press Club on October 13th, 1959. This speech was delivered the day after the New York Philharmonic’s return from their ten-week long tour in Western Europe, Soviet-bloc nations, and the Near East referring to it as “a mission of friendship.”
The show may go on – that is the plan: I just learned that the Pauls Valley Arts Council’s ACTeam has cancelled its production of Funny Girl until further notice.
Riding the new ranges: Are you staying up with the latest Andor saga on Disney +? I must admit, we are and it has been fun – like the ‘very old’ days when we had Saturday morning serials where each week, the hero and his trusty side-kick were off on a new adventure protecting their communities in the “new” {old) west.
Remember, there is always an opening night, in our towns.
