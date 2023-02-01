Still time to vote for PV

Pauls Valley residents have some time to vote as their town has been nominated in USA Today's 2023 10 Best Readers' Choice travel awards.
An “expert” panel of travel writers recently selected Pauls Valley, Oklahoma as a contender for Best Southern Small Town.
The contest gives voters four weeks to vote for the candidate of their choice at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-southern-small-town/.
A person can vote once a day for the run of the contest. Voting ends Monday, Feb. 20, and the winners will be announced on 10Best on Friday, March 3.
Along with Pauls Valley, nominees for Best Southern Small Town are Abingdon, Virginia; Alexander City, Alabama; Anna Maria Island, Florida; Bay St. Louis, Mississippi; Beaufort, South Carolina; Brunswick, Georgia; Bryson City, North Carolina; Buena Vista, Virginia; Covington, Louisiana; Eureka Springs, Arkansas; Fayetteville, West Virginia; Indialantic, Florida; Jonesborough, Tennessee; Marfa, Texas; Maysville, Kentucky; McKee, Kentucky; Round Top, Texas; St. Augustine, Florida; and West Monroe, Louisiana.
