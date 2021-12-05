Stop asking and start trusting

Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Windy...scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 37F. SW winds shifting to NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 37F. SW winds shifting to NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.