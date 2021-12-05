Stop asking and start trusting

Instead of us always asking God “why” when we do not understand something, we need to start trusting God in every circumstance of our lives.
“I know that You can do everything, And that no purpose of Yours can be withheld from You. You asked, ‘Who is this who hides counsel without knowledge?’ Therefore I have uttered what I did not understand, Things too wonderful for me, which I did not know.” (Job 42:2-3)
Job asked God: “Why is this happening to me? Why are you allowing this? Why so much pain? Why so much discomfort? Why did you not answer my prayers?”
Then something interesting happened, Job stopped asking “why,” and God started asking Job questions.
God asked Job questions that only God could answer. He asks things like, “Where were you when I made the universe? Can you explain the law of gravity?”
After two chapters, Job realizes that he is just a man, and his knowledge is limited and who is he to question God.
Job stops questioning and starts trusting God.
We need to remind ourselves of the things we know about God. Even when we are doubting, Job stated what he already knew to be true about God:
God is loving (Job 10:12).
God is powerful (Job 36:22).
God is in control (Job 34:13).
God had a plan for his life (Job 23:14).
God would protect him (Job 5:11).
No matter what we are going through right now: God is aware of every detail, and He pays attention to our every move. Nothing misses God’s attention.
We may not understand what we are going through, but we can still say this about God: We know He is good and loving.
God is in control, and He has a plan. We know He is powerful and that He notices every detail of our lives.
And most importantly, we know we can trust Him to protect us.
We need to set aside our “why” questions and trust God, no matter what everyone around us or our circumstances say.
Remember, God is only one prayer away.
What do you do in a situation where you can not see the whole picture, things are unclear, and life does not make sense?
“Heavenly Father, I am so thankful I have learned to trust You no matter what. This has brought such peace in the time of storm. It is because I have read, meditated, and I follow Your example of keeping my tongue in line with what You are saying. I will follow You in every area of my life and I have peace. Thank You, Father, In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
