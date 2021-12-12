Moses made some decisions about how to live his life, and we must do the same too. One of Moses’ decisions was to choose to live by faith rather than by fear. We are going to face the same choice.
“But he who doubts is condemned if he eats, because he does not eat from faith; for whatever is not from faith is sin.” (Romans 14:23)
Moses went to the Pharoh and said, “You know those slaves that are building all your pyramids? I am taking them, and we are all leaving. You are not going to be slaves anymore. Let my people go.”
Moses had every reason to be fearful. He was standing against the most powerful man on earth. The Pharaoh was considered a god, and whatever Pharaoh said was the law.
And here comes Moses, saying, “We are not going to do what you say anymore. I am not afraid of you because I report to a higher authority.” It took some courage to do that.
The closer we are to God, the more we are going to be filled with faith. The farther we get from God, the more we are going to be filled with fear.
Anything we do that was not done in faith that we did in doubt was a sin.
“But without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him.” (Hebrews 11:6)
If we need something to change in our lives. We need to stop complaining and start believing. God is not moved by complaints. God is moved by faith:
“Then He touched their eyes, saying, “According to your faith let it be to you.” (Matthew 9:29)
Our faith has a big impact on what God does in our lives. What matters is not the size of our faith but the size of our God. A little faith gets big results.
Do you want the same faith as Moses in your life so that you can overcome your fear? Will you choose to live by faith or by fear today?
“Heavenly Father, I choose to live by faith, not by fear today and in my days to come. If my trust is in You, and it is, how could I doubt! When I see the disappointments around me, I go to the Rock and place my trust in You, my Almighty God. What peace in the midst of any storm! In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
