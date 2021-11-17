Stop fighting battles that are not yours

Imagine watching a game on TV, and we start telling the player to do one thing after another, thinking that they will do what we are telling them to do.
“You must not fear them, for the Lord your God Himself fights for you.’” (Deuteronomy 3:22)
That is ridiculous. But that is what we do when we try to do things only God is equipped to do in our lives. Just like we do not need to talk to a TV, we do not need to tell God how to help in our lives.
“And he said, “Listen, all you of Judah and you inhabitants of Jerusalem, and you, King Jehoshaphat! Thus says the Lord to you: ‘Do not be afraid nor dismayed because of this great multitude, for the battle is not yours, but God’s.” (2 Chronicles 20:15)
People are drawn toward independence, and so when we see a problem, we think, “I have to figure this out. It is up to me.”
We assume God’s role, and it wears us out because we were never designed to be God in the first place.
We have been running in circles trying to solve problems in our marriage, our health, the economy, our school, the world.
We are trying to solve them in our power. We are trying to fight the battle on our own, and we are getting tired.
When we finally give up and come back to God and tell Him we have made a mess, we may think we have let God down.
But we have not let God down because we were never supposed to be God in the first place. We do not have God in our hands; God has us in His hands.
If we trust something that we think we can control, then that thing is not God.
Let go and surrender to God because only then can God get something done in our lives.
Do you want to know why you are tired all the time? Why are you frustrated? Why do you feel worn out by life?
You are so tired because you are trying to fight battles that belong to God, and you are not God.
“Heavenly Father, I totally surrender to You. You are my God, and You know all things. I can not figure out all of life’s problems, nor do I have a desire to. I must lean on You and receive peace. I know You know how to fix any situation, and I rest in You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
