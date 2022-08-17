Some of us are experts at seeing what is wrong with someone else.
We judge others for their weaknesses, failures, or even how they look, dress, or talk.
"Judge not, that you be not judged." (Matthew 7:1)
We judge others for the same things we are often guilty of doing. The speck in someone else's eye that Jesus talks about is often so evident to us.
“Hypocrite! First remove the plank from your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.” (Matthew 7:5)
Some parents judge their children for things they are guilty of themselves. Some teachers put down students for things the students cannot change.
Some children judge their parents for being their parents, and we judge and find fault with our coworkers, colleagues, neighbors, or even other people we encounter.
“There is one Lawgiver, who is able to save and to destroy. Who are you to judge another?” (James 4:12)
James asks, "Who are we to judge another?" Jesus himself warns, in the same way, if we judge others, we will be judged.
“For with what judgment you judge, you will be judged; and with the measure you use, it will be measured back to you.” (Matthew 7:2)
We need to take a close look at ourselves before we judge. We must stop judging others and start working on the areas of our lives that need to be corrected.
Then, we can see God's love in our lives to help someone else.
“Heavenly Father, You have said in Your Word for me to not judge others. I ask for forgiveness when I have spoken with criticism towards anyone. I want to walk with the mind of Christ and show Your love and caring to a dying world. Please lead me in righteousness in all I think, say, and do. Thank you. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
