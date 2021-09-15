Stop worry and focus on God

Not worrying may be the most difficult command in the Bible to keep. Every one of us has broken that command at one time or another. We break that command all the time because it is in our nature to worry.
"Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about its own things. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble." (Matthew 6:34)
We mess up today because we spend most of our emotional energy regretting the past and worrying about the future.
Worry has never changed anything. Worrying can not change the past. It cannot control the future. Worry can only make us unhappy today and every moment of our lives that we spend worrying.
Worry is focusing on our fears instead of trusting God.
When we worry, we act like we do not believe what God has promised us. He cares about our needs. We think it is up to us to take care of our problems.
If we are going to break that habit of worry in our lives, we will have to learn how to focus on something else, and the best place to focus on is God's Word.
“For to be carnally minded is death, but to be spiritually minded is life and peace.” (Romans 8:6)
If we are going to think the way the world says, we will get worried, fearful, and anxious. We are going to have anxiety because we are controlled by what the world promotes.
When we focus on God and have the Holy Spirit in us, we do not worry. Instead, we have peace, and we are confident in God.
The key is to change the channel. Refocus and put our focus on God and trust in His love and promises for us.
Will you focus on God's Word today?
“Heavenly Father, I cast the cares of this world over on You, and I take Your Word and the provisions that You have promised. In Your Word, You have promised peace. You said You will keep me in perfect peace as my mind is stayed on You. I need Your peace to live in me. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
