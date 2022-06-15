Stop worry in your life

Worrying can be a normal part of life so much that it is not even noticed, and it becomes a piece of who we are.
"Therefore I say to you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink; nor about your body, what you will put on. Is not life more than food and the body more than clothing? (Matthew 6:25)
Many anxious people wish to be more laid back, and they begin to think,"Okay, today I will not worry as much. Today I am going to stop myself from worrying."
But, the worrying does not stop, and instead, it becomes an even bigger mess of worrying about not worrying.
How do we get rid of worry in our lives?
Beginning in today's Bible verse, Jesus talks specifically about worry, and Jesus instructs us not to worry about anything.
Even as simple as food and clothes cause us to worry every day. These worries cause us to doubt that Jesus will provide for us.
We need to stop worrying and to trust in the promises of God that He will provide.
The best way to not worry should not begin with us; it begins with God. We must look to God and build a relationship with Him, and in His promises, we will see His faithfulness.
Then and only by God will our worries begin to fade.
What is the one thing you spend most of your time worrying about?
“Heavenly Father, when and as my trust is in You, I will not worry. In obedience to Your Word, I shall not worry. Trusting in You is confidence as there is no other one that can know, love, and care for me like You. You are my source of life itself, and I trust in You. I shall walk trusting, not in worry. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
