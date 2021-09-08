Storm clouds don't stop the show

The storm clouds rolled in about show time at the Pauls Valley Opry, but that didn’t damper the spirits of those in attendance, the guests or the Memory Makers Band at the monthly gathering this past Saturday night.
The opry welcomed newcomer Cara Belt, an exceptional singer/entertainer.
She lit up the stage when she sang the Linda Ronstadt hit, “Blue Bayou.” She brought the entire audience, as well as the band, into a moment of praise and worship with her version of “How Great Thou Art.”
Wayne Gibbs is country to the core and always has a song or a story that we can’t wait to hear.
Wayne took us back with the Merle Haggard (Jimmie Rodgers) tune, “Trouble in Mind,” and then this country boy rocked the house with the Eddie Cochran mega-hit, “Summertime Blues.”
Molly Herrod is a favorite and when this little gal is on the show, you know that there is going to be some fireworks.
Molly has finished her education at UCO and now is a nurse at Norman Health Plex. Plus, our “little treasure” is engaged to be married.
Molly showcased her talents with the Patty Loveless hit, “You Don’t Even Know Who I Am” and “Girls Lie Too.”
Larry Darnell is probably the best Hank Williams tribute artist in the United States. If you ever wonder how Hank would be or sound like later than his short 29-year lifespan, look no further than Larry.
This country crooner took us back to the glory days of the Grand Ole Opry, doing an excellent job on the classics “Hey Good Lookin” and “You Win Again.”
When April Davis sings, no matter what you are doing, you must stop and take notice.
April sang LeAnn Rimes’ version of “Unchained Melody” in her beautiful and powerful voice and the Rachel Robinson gospel great, “(Amazing Love”) You Are My King” bringing the Lord’s anointing on those in the auditorium.
Gunner Shi Donham is a very talented singer/songwriters/musician.
Gunner got our toes tappin’ and our hands clappin’ with the Darius Rucker hit, “Wagon Wheel,” followed by the Reba McEntire’s hit of “Why Haven’t I Heard from You.”
The PV Opry reigning Female Vocalist, Anne Young. was never in better form. It is always an honor to have this multi-award-winning “Texas Sweetheart” on the show.
Anne melted our hearts with the Lee Ann Womack tune, “A Little Past Little Rock” and then her rendition of the Etta James classic, “At Last.”
John Williams served as emcee on this special night and the Memory Makers Band added their own flare with songs made famous by Bread, Rosanne Cash, Deana Carter, Gretchen Peters and Rita Coolidge.
The next PV Opry show is Oct. 2 as guests will be Missy Rude, Wiley Winters, Annie Reed, Mike Deviney, Cathy Lake and Rodney Jones.
