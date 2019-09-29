By Tim Smith
I was not disappointed, was moved in ways that I was not expecting, yet was anticipating. The former is the latter. I was blessed to have had a few days between the event and forwarding these reflections off to you.
Over the next few weeks, a majority of my space will be devoted to the STORY ('19) conference and the moments shared with over a thousand creatives during our two days in Nashville.
I will break down those 16 hours into three categories, and that was challenging because the entire purpose behind STORY's 'story' is to break 'categories' down into smaller, more user-friendly references, and then encouraging them to intermingle, seeking new and possibly yet to be determined parameters – as on we travel.
Yes, it is hard to encapsulate this time into words, therefore I'll simply offer a few of the speakers, events and connections experienced, and when and if appropriate, share the means by which you too can connect with them.
The folks on our team were asked to share their favorite STORY speaker, and I'll simply offer one who resonated more profoundly at this stage of my creative journey.
I was captivated by Jon Acuff.
Don't miss his razor sharp delivery and the sheer enjoyment he takes in his audiences' presence, a rare gift in speakers anywhere today.
Mr. Acuff is (also) a best-selling author of six books, his most recent (book) being a Wall Street Journal #1 best-seller titled, “Finish: Give yourself the gift of done."
It is hard not to travel to "Music City, USA" and not attend the Grand Ole Opry, (or the GOO).
We enjoyed, and his career is moving faster than the finest mandolin players in town, Chris Janson, a 2018 inductee into the GOO family. If your travels take you to North Texas, he has an upcoming concert at the Arlington Backyard venue.
Hope you have been watching “Country Music: A Film by Ken Burns” over your PBS affiliate. More on that in a later column.
Connection extraordinaire: I was surprisingly reunited with a fellow creative who I had first met at STORY '17 and who has received the column ever since. I wondered how they had remembered me over the intervening two years and they said they knew me from my business card that features a favorite caricature – of yours truly. We spent a most enjoyable time catching up.
Thanks Julie, your kindness made the event even more special. Keep reading, and sharing.
The power of connecting, and this is, and I guess you call it a "shout out," or maybe a "print out," for a column supporter and author whose focus is, you guessed it, making and then nurturing connections: "They really do work, Neil, these bridges that we build, and you probably thought that I was not paying attention. Thanks always for your encouragement."
"Art is not what you see, but what you make others see." Edgar Degas
Another long-distant, re-connection: First up, some provenance. It is Saturday, September 21st, and I suddenly found myself stepping back in history, 1966 to be exact – 9/21/66 is the date of the opening night of the revival on Broadway of the 1946 hit “Annie Get Your Gun” starring the original Annie, Ethel Merman.
From the 9/21/19 Playbill.com website entry: "Following a hit run at the New York State Theatre and a national tour, Ethel Merman returned to Broadway as Annie Oakley in a revival of 'Annie Get Your Gun,' playing the same role she originated 20 years earlier. The show opened September 21, 1966, at the Broadway Theatre. In honor of the revival, composer Irving Berlin wrote a new song for the musical called 'Old Fashioned Wedding,' and according to the New York Times, it stops the show with Merman having to do 'a minimum of four encores of the song at each performance.'”
Next week's flashback: Three years later, February 1969, I found myself on stage with Ms. Merman's closest friend and a featured player in that '66 revival. A memorable turn for a very young actor, as it also was for another wonderful and trusted friend and connection who lives in Missouri and is a long-time reader of this column.
"There's no business like show business like no business I know (,) everything about it is appealing, . . . " in our towns.
Play, ahead!
Welcoming you into the room and provoking conversation since 1/29/06 [For HP]
See you in the paper.
t A s
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.