Story time returns to public library

Making a return to Pauls Valley's public library is something with the younger kids in mind.
It's Story Time, which features stories and activities for children who are not yet in school.
The return is set for Feb. 15 as Story Time will be at 10 a.m. the first and third Wednesdays at Nora Sparks Warren Library.
• A monthly coloring contest has returned to the local library.
The theme this month is naturally Valentine's as coloring sheets are available at the library.
The next due date is Feb. 28.
Categories range from 3 and under all the way up to 16 years old and up.
•••
In February the library's next Story Walk book comes to Wacker Park.
The book is “The Day the Crayons Quit” by Drew Daywalt.
The Story Walk was established here last year by the library as it features a series of 20 story boards scattered throughout Wacker Park.
The oversized boards are one page from the featured book as the activity is designed to bring together kids and families for a fun way to read while also getting in some healthy walking.
• The Alzheimer's Association will hold free seminars at the Pauls Valley public library at noon each second and fourth Thursday.
Up next is a program on “Effective Communication Strategies” set for Feb. 16.
That's followed by “Responding to Dementia Related Behaviors” on March 9 and “Dementia Conversations” on March 30. Call 800-272-3900 for more.
• A caregivers support group meets 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month. The group is called Never Lose Hope.
