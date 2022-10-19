Story Walk comes to Stratford park

It looks to be a fairy tale ending for a Story Walk project in Stratford led by the local library and others.
The town of Stratford and Chandler-Watts Memorial Library have partnered to announced an official ceremony is planned early next month for the start of Stratford Trails & Tales.
The Story Walk project is meant to promote literacy and physical activity in nature as participants interact with nature while reading parts of a book presented in a fun way.
Stratford's FFA students and city public works crews are teamed together to install the Story Walk's permanent posts around the children's area and pavilion in Stratford City Park.
A kickoff event for the Trails & Tales project is planned from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the city park.
A ribbon cutting ceremony, along with games and activities, will be featured at the event.
The way the Story Walk works is laminated pages from a children's book will be attached to the posts at 20 total stations along the walk.
Readers then move from one stop to the next before completing all 20 pages with a new story coming to the walk every few weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.