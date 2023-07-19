The journey of reading a story takes yet another step as Wynnewood’s public library is planning a festive gathering for the grand opening of a new Story Walk.
The new Story Walk will be officially unveiled starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29 at the Wynnewood Park.
The Wynnewood library, which acquired a grant to make the Story Walk a reality, is also wrapping up its summer reading program with a “bash” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that same day at the park.
Plenty of activities are expected, including face painting, cornhole and yard games as the gathering should take on a festival feel.
The Friends of the Library are also planning to hold an annual book sale that day at the library.
This new Story Walk is the third one to come along in Garvin County as they’re also featured in Pauls Valley at Wacker Park and in Stratford at the local city park.
A Story Walk is a fun and engaging activity for children and their families.
Typically, a Story Walk or Story Trail will have an oversized children’s book taken apart and placed along an outdoor walking path in the community.
Oklahoma boasts more than 25 Story Walks in communities across the state.
•••
This year’s Garvin County Free Fair is scheduled to hit the fairgrounds in Pauls Valley the week of Aug. 21-26.
A big part of the fair is the return of a county fair queen and princess.
The first queen was named in 2015, while the royal court hasn’t been part of the fair since 2019.
Young ladies age 5 to 12 interested in running for the Garvin County Free Fair Princess or age 13 to 18 for the Garvin County Free Fair Queen and reside in Garvin County, contact Tracie Mullendore at tracie.mullendore@okstate.edu to have more information sent to you.
The final stages for competition requirements are being completed at this time.
The selections for the 2023 queen and princess will be announced at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 at the Garvin County Fairgrounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.