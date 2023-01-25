Stratford farm gets top honor

Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer Lynda Ozan has announced that an Oklahoma Centennial Farm award has been presented to the owners of a Garvin County farm.
Donald and Phillis Cothren own Cothren Farms located in the Stratford area.
The family has grown wheat and raised cattle since great-aunt Dulice Freeman settled the land in 1915.
To qualify for a Centennial Farm or Ranch Award, a property must be occupied by a family member for at least 100 years and currently operated or occupied by a family member or leased out by a family member.
The property must include a minimum of 40 acres and gross annual sales of at least $1,000. The
Oklahoma Historical Society and the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry have sponsored the Centennial Farm and Ranch Awards for 34 years, in which time seven awards have been given in Garvin County.
The State Historic Preservation Office is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society.
The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people.
Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state.
Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma.
