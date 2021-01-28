The Cattlemen’s Congress was organized to take the place of the 2021 National Western Livestock Show in Denver, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, it was the fairgrounds in Oklahoma City that served as the place for the “best cattle in the world” to gather for the big show.
Cattle breeders from all over the country, along with 4-H and FFA students, were there for the recent event.
Several 4-H and FFA students from Stratford were exhibitors at this year's Cattlemen's Congress.
To lead things off Devin Morton of the Stratford FFA exhibited a high percentage Maine-Anjou heifer.
This heifer went against the best in the world in class, then division and ultimately took home the grand champion Maine Anjou heifer in this National Junior Show.
The CEO of Oklahoma Youth Expo (OYE) Tyler Norvell said of the show, “It’s the best of the best, the national champion of cattle breeds.”
“So it is an amazing thing to see that national champion of the Maine breed come to Stratford,” said officials from Stratford.
“What’s even more special about it is that she was raised by the Morton Cattle Company right there in southeastern Garvin County.”
That does not end the success of Stratford students at the Cattlemen’s Congress as Grady Carter also had a division champion Maine Heifer and Hunter Morton was reserve division champion with a Chianina heifer.
For the third year in a row the Morton Cattle Company was champion pen of three bulls.
“What an amazing way to bring the first Cattlemen’s Congress to Oklahoma.”
