The Stratford High School Students of the Month for August 2021 are Abbie Wigley, Brynn Savage, Nolan Hall and Carter Clark.
• Abbie Wigley is a sophomore and the daughter of Eric and Amy Wigley.
• Brynn Savage is a senior and the daughter of Paul and Julie Savage.
Sponsoring the Female Students of the Month is Oklahoma Heritage Bank.
• Nolan Hall is a junior and the son of Jared and Becky Hall.
• Carter Clark is a freshman and the son of Jack and Lyndsi Clark.
Sponsoring the Male Students of the Month is BancFirst.
Students are nominated and selected based on the following criteria: Attendance, Scholarship, Leadership, School Spirit and Personality.
