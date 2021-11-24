The Stratford High School Students of the Month for August 2021 are Abbie Wigley, Brynn Savage, Nolan Hall and Carter Clark.

• Abbie Wigley is a sophomore and the daughter of Eric and Amy Wigley.

• Brynn Savage is a senior and the daughter of Paul and Julie Savage.

Sponsoring the Female Students of the Month is Oklahoma Heritage Bank.

• Nolan Hall is a junior and the son of Jared and Becky Hall.

• Carter Clark is a freshman and the son of Jack and Lyndsi Clark.

Sponsoring the Male Students of the Month is BancFirst.

Students are nominated and selected based on the following criteria: Attendance, Scholarship, Leadership, School Spirit and Personality.

