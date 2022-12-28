The Stratford High School Students of the Month for October are Lundyn Anderson, Shyanna Daughty, Cody Simmons and Zoel Esparza.
Students are nominated and selected based on Attendance, Scholarship, Leadership, School Spirit, Personality and Attitude.
• Lundyn Anderson is a senior and the daughter of Tammy and Willy Anderson.
• Shyanna Daughty is a sophomore and the daughter of Vanessa and Randy Daughty.
Caleb Stout of Oklahoma Heritage Bank is sponsoring the female students of the month.
• Cody Simmons is a junior and the son of Cody and Jenna Simmons.
• Zoel Esparza is a sophomore and the son of Marisela Bailey.
Josh Suther of BancFirst is sponsoring the male students of the month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.