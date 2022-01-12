Stratford part of state student council

A Stratford student is among a select few named to serve on a special state council in 2022.
Brynn Savage of Stratford is among 74 high school students from around Oklahoma named to the 2022 Student Advisory Council of state Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.
This is the seventh year the group has convened to assist Hofmeister and the Oklahoma State Department of Education with policy matters.
“These students are among the top high school leaders in our state, and it is imperative to get their feedback,” Hofmeister said.
The insight we receive from this council is incredibly valuable, and their thoughtful reflection and fearless vision is instrumental to our decision-making.”
The council is scheduled to hold its first meeting virtually on Jan. 25 as students are expected to discuss issues they face in school and brainstorm remedies.
Feedback from the Student Advisory Council has influenced state-level initiatives to provide teachers more professional development in trauma-informed instruction, replace end-of-course high school testing with ACT or SAT, and pilot Individual Career Academic Planning.
Students named to the council represent rural, urban and suburban schools of all sizes. Each student was recommended by their district superintendent.
Eighteen are returning members who have served on the council in previous years.
