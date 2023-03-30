The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at the Stratford Post Office, 116 East Main.
Postal workers will be on-site to answer questions about such postal positions as rural carrier assistant.
USPS employment requires applicants to be at least 18 years old or 16 with a high school diploma, be able to pass a criminal background check, drug screening and medical assessment, be a U.S. citizen, provide recent employment history and have a safe driving record.
•••
The Garvin Conservation District office located inside the USDA Service Center at 301 S. Indian Meridian in Pauls Valley is hosting cost-share assistance sign-ups from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays through Monday, April 3. Call 405-238-6767, extension 3.
•••
A couple of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are set for different Garvin County sites in early April.
• Monday, April 3 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Stratford High School, 341 North Oak. Call Kourtney Fullerton at 580-759-2381.
• Thursday, April 13 (12:30 to 5:45 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church, southeast room. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-1414.
•••
Pauls Valley Health and Rehab at 1413 South Chickasaw is inviting the public to an Easter holiday gathering from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 7.
The event, which is part of the facility's new community outreach program under new management, will feature free food, a petting zoo and live band.
•••
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in downtown Pauls Valley is now into its spring and summer hours.
That means more times are available to come check out all the displays featuring action figures.
The museum is now open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
•••
The new Washita Valley Beekeepers Association meets at 6 p.m. every fourth Saturday of the month at the Nora Sparks Warren Public Library in Pauls Valley.
The next meeting is set for April 22.
For more information call Rick Bellville at 580-399-0656.
