Stratford program now gearing up

The Stratford SAFE Program is gearing up for a new year as it's set to begin serving students on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The program provides services for elementary and middle school students enrolled at Stratford Public Schools.
This year SAFE will continue to offer “Early Birds” from 7 to 7:40 a.m., as well as after school programming from 3 to 6 p.m.
Through SAFE, students will benefit from activities such as cooking, sewing, cycling, STEM and more.
In order to better serve students and families, the SAFE program will provide transportation home following the after school activities for those who need the service.
Stratford's program partners with the Chickasaw Nation, East Central University, Compassion Church and Families First throughout the year to ensure quality learning experiences for all students.
To enroll your Stratford student in SAFE or to learn more about the program, contact Delvia Getman at dgetman@stratford.k12.ok.us or 580-759-2382, extension 21,
•••
The Chandler-Watts Memorial Library in Stratford has now set its hours at 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and closed on Saturday and Sunday.
Anyone visiting the public library is asked to wear a mask, use hand sanitizer when entering and stay six feet apart from each other because of COVID-19.
•••
Vintage antiques and “repurposed” junk will take center stage for a community event coming to Stratford.
It's called Vintage Market in the Park now scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Stratford City Park.
Expected to be a part of the community festival are various vintage items, crafts, a variety of vendors, food trucks and school fundraising booths.
For more information contact Rhonda Prichard at 405-328-0616.
