Stratford program off to good start

Stratford's after school program (SAFE), started just last November, has been productive with more than 200 children registered.
Officials say there's been an average of 80 to 100 students taking part daily.
So far some big highlights for the program came during this past holiday season.
“The amazing staff, teachers, parents and students did great things by making Christmas cards for our veterans, Christmas cards to decorate the cancer room at the Mercy hospital and Christmas cookies.
“Our cooking team made homemade candy cane dog treats and donated them to PAWS in Ada.”
A special gift came last December when the Stratford program was approved for a “third meal,” which is called “At Risk.”
What that means is the after school program will be able to serve a free meal to participating students.
“We will be able to serve a free meal to our school students in the after school program.
“We strive to have volunteers join us in participating in all activities with our program. Looking into the future, we will be hosting some fun, family, community events and will be offering a summer program for the month of June.”
Any students, teens or adults interested in piano lessons are encouraged to call 580-759-2382, extension 60.
