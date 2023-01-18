Stratford salute at high school

The Stratford High School November 2022 Students of the Month are Rachel Vandiver, Aryah Tackett, Davin Vineyard and Chris Pritchard. Freshman Aryah Tackett (right) is the daughter of Aimmi and Jeff Cantrell, and Steven and Tammie Tackett. Also shown is Caleb Stout of Oklahoma Heritage Bank, which sponsors the female students of the month.