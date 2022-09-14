Stratford Sonic team hits Final 12

The drive-in team at the Sonic in Stratford has advanced to the Final 12 crews in the 2022 Dr. Pepper Sonic Games.
To celebrate this achievement and the crew’s dedication to serving their guests and community, Sonic has donated $50,000 to support local Stratford schools and directly fund classroom projects submitted by local public school teachers, in partnership with education nonprofit DonorsChoose.org.
The Dr. Pepper Sonic Games is the brand’s premier training program. During a span of nine months, the Stratford Sonic team worked together through a series of trainings, quizzes and team building challenges in order to make it into the Final 12.
Each stage presented new challenges for the carhops, cooks and managers as the Stratford crew earned its spot in this last leg of the competition by excelling above and beyond their peers in the fields of customer service and on-site training.
“Dr. Pepper Sonic Games is a fantastic training tool we developed over 25 years ago to motivate our crew members and give SONIC the opportunity to recognize participants on an individual level,” said Kevin Knutson, vice president of training and operations at Sonic Drive-In.
“We are so impressed by the dedication, hard work and commitment that the 423 West Smith Street crew has shown during these games.”
In addition to the $50,000 donation to support their hometown schools, the Stratford Sonic crew will receive an all-expenses paid trip in September to SONIC’s annual national convention in Dallas, during which the gold, silver and bronze champions will be announced.
“Sonic donating $50,000 to public schools in the Final 12 teams’ communities is extremely special. We look forward to seeing this donation bless Sulphur and Stratford,” said team member Joe Moore.
Sonic donates a portion of proceeds from every drink purchase to support local public schools. Since 2009, Sonic has donated more than $20 million to directly fund local education programs.
