Stratford stage about to heat up

A Stratford Performing Arts Production of “Freaky Friday” will be at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, April 17-18.
The event directed by Catie Caton will be in the Stratford auditorium. Admission is $5 per person.
Senior Kourtney Willingham and freshman Aryah Tackett will play the lead roles of a mother (Katherine Blake) and daughter (Ellie Blake) that magically switch bodies for a day.
Ellie, in her mother’s body, now faces the high profile rehearsal dinner and wedding to Mike, the man she thinks is trying to take the place of her deceased father, played by sophomore Carter Clark, and being a mother to her sibling Fletcher, played by fourth-grader Ella Hall.
She must impress “Weddings” magazine as the “bride who is woman enough to cater, design and execute her own wedding.” Her assistant Torrey, played by junior Ivorie Mounsey, is nervously trying to hold it all together.
Katherine, now in her daughter's body, faces the challenges of modern high school social hierarchy, going up against Ellie’s nemesis, Savannah, played by junior Abbie Wigley. Her friends, Hannah and Gretchen, played by sophomore Natalie Kirkley and seventh-grader Ella Lister, are trying to help her get permission to be a part of the Hunt, an “epic scavenger hunt” controlled by the coolest guy in school, Listmaster Adam, played by eighth-grader Daxton Ross.
Both Katherine and Ellie experience the difficulties and joys of overcoming obstacles in each others shoes.
This cast and crew, guided by Stage Manager Rachael Vandiver, junior, bring you this story as they sing, act, dance, search, run and smash barriers.
The cast and crew includes Hannah Green, Shelby Lister, Zoel Esparza, Sayla Hall, Emery Harrison, Bristol Meyer, Blake Ortega, Morgan Boyles, Lundyn Anderson, Nora Hall, Dace Ahlgren, Alexx Orvis, Lydia Minson, Maddie Caton, Kenna Herrera, Isaac Adcox, Maddy Williams, Laynee Williams, Leah Green and Izzabella Timmons.
