Stratford student gets research nod

The event may have been cancelled due to the coronavirus, but the hard work of one East Central University student is still being recognized.
Daphnee Jones, a Biology major from Stratford, was selected to represent ECU at the 25th annual Research Day at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City.
Jones’ research project focused on bovine leukemia virus in milk.
She did her research work in the Dr. Raniyah Ramadan Center for Undergraduate Research at ECU in Ada and her work has been supported by NASA, McNair and OK-INBRE grants.
Jones was one of 22 Oklahoma undergraduate students selected to participate in Research Day.
The prestigious event is meant to raise awareness of the outstanding undergraduate research that is taking place at Oklahoma’s colleges and universities.
Research Day is sponsored by the National Science Foundation, Oklahoma NSF Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research and Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.
