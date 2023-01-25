Stratford student honor

Stratford junior Davin Vineyard (left), the son of Amanda Allen and Paul Vineyard, is one of the November 2022 Students of the Month at Stratford High School. Not shown is another honored student, junior Rachel Vandiver, the daughter of Milton Vandiver. Sponsoring the male students of the month is Linda Gregg of BancFirst (right).

Stratford student honor

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you