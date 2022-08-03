Stratford student on farm council

Halee Pullen of Stratford has been selected for the American Farmers and Ranchers/Oklahoma Farmers Union (AFR) Cooperative 2022-2023 AFR Youth Advisory Council.
This year’s council members were chosen by popular vote during the organization’s 2022 Senior Leadership Summit and have recently begun their tenure of service.
Other members of the 2022-2023 AFR Youth Advisory Council are Kolton Hunt of Wellston, Callen Cox of Crescent, Kelby Ott of Lomega and Morley Griffith of Dale.
The AFR Youth Advisory Council is an opportunity for high school seniors who are active in the AFR Youth Program to further their leadership and program management skills.
Council members assist in planning many AFR Youth Program events, facilitate general AFR events and act as mentors for younger Oklahoma youth.
Council members also participate in agriculture-based service projects throughout the year.
“The AFR Cooperative is proud to invest in the future of Oklahoma through our state’s youth,” said AFR President Scott Blubaugh.
“The AFR Youth Council is a unique opportunity to recognize and encourage some of our exceptional program participants.”
To become an AFR Youth Advisory Council member, the student or an immediate family member must be an AFR Insurance policyholder and have attended a Senior Leadership Summit prior to the year applying.
The AFR Youth Advisory Council is just one of many AFR Youth Program traditions. The organization also hosts a youth leadership summit, statewide scholarships, speech contests, livestock judging and grading competitions, and many other development opportunities.
