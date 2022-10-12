Stratford students at BPA event

A couple of Stratford students were front and center for the recent installation of the new 2022-2023 Business Professionals of America’s Officer teams.
Carter Clark of Stratford High School and Bradley Abney of Stratford Middle School were in attendance during the recently gathering at the Gordon Cooper Technology Center Shawnee campus.
Clark is the state historian/chaplin, while Abney is the middle level representative for the Oklahoma State BPA officers.
The AM class officers installed on Sept. 20 were President Ethan Oller, Vice Presidents Marissa Crane and Hannah Hudson, Reporter Jiliyan Spoon, Secretary Chloe Fowler, Treasurers Keenan Gerner and Walter Bias and Historians Dakota Arms and Mia Hasbell.
The PM class officers are President Gage Leetka, Vice President Trel Meyers, Reporter Zach Pardue, Secretary Kyle Jordan and Treasurer Kaylee Cousins.
Another Oklahoma State BPA officer in attendance was State BPA President Gavin Cooper of North Rock Creek.
County Commissioner Melissa Dennis and Shawnee Mayor Ed Bolt inspired the BPA members during the installation with motivational speeches on being a leader.
Business Professionals of America, Inc. (BPA) is the leading Career Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for students pursuing careers in business management, information technology, office administration, marketing and other related career fields.
An intra-curricular national membership organization established in 1966, BPA is dedicated to developing and empowering student leaders to discover their passion and change the world by creating unmatched opportunities in learning, professional growth and service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.