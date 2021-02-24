The Stratford High School Students of the Month for September 2020 are Destiny Danley, Lundyn Anderson, Trevor Lunsford and Tommy Carotenuti.
Students are nominated and selected based on their attendance, scholarship, leadership, school spirit, personality and attitude.
• Destiny Danley is a senior and the daughter of Janie Henry and Michael Danley.
• Lundyn Anderson is a sophomore and the daughter of Willy and Tammy Anderson.
Sponsoring the female students of the month is Michael Carlton of Oklahoma Heritage Bank.
• Trevor Lunsford is a senior and the son of Lisa and Shawn Lunsford.
• Tommy Carotenuti is a sophomore and the son of Tommy and Andrea Carotenuti.
Sponsoring the male students of the month is Linda Grigg of BancFirst.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.