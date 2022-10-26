Student honors come at PV Intermediate

The September 2022 Students of the Month at Pauls Valley Intermediate School are Juliet Miller, Jesus Ramirez-Arellano, Gabriella Sanchez, Barron Frazier, Betsy Tucker and Mason Portillo.
4th Grade
• Juliet Miller is the daughter of Michael Miller. She has one sibling, Azel, who is in 1st grade.
Juliet’s hobbies include art, video games, and reading stories. Her favorite subject is language with Mrs. Ring and her favorite food is Chinese food. Juliet wants to be a scientist when she gets older.
• Jesus Ramirez-Arellano is the son of Elizabeth Arellano. He has one brother, Jose, who is in 9th grade.
His hobby is playing video games and his favorite food is hamburgers. Jesus’ favorite teacher is Mrs. Coates and his favorite subject is P.E. Jesus wants to be a soccer player when he grows up.
5th Grade
• Gabriella Sanchez is the daughter of Autumn Sanchez and Freddy Sanchez. She has one sister, Kaleigh, who is in 10th grade.
Her hobbies include playing softball and basketball. Gabby’s favorite class is panther prep and she enjoys all of her teachers. Her favorite food is hamburgers. Gabby would like to be a teacher when she gets older.
• Barron Frazier is the son of Jerrad and Lindsay Frazier. He has three siblings – Merritt, Ryker, and Lily. Also, a baby sister on the way.
His hobbies include playing basketball and games. His favorite teacher is Mrs. Bergner and he loves math. Barron’s favorite food is steaks and burgers. Barron wants to be a baseball player when he gets older.
6th Grade
• Betsy Tucker is the daughter of Mitch and Sally Tucker. She has two sisters, Annie, who is in 2nd grade, and Lilly, who is in 7th grade.
Her hobbies include running cross country, cheering, dancing, playing basketball, band, tennis, and track. Her favorite teacher in Mrs. Manning and her favorite subjects are math and science. Her favorite food is poppy seed chicken. She wants to be a veterinarian when she gets older.
• Mason Portillo is the son of Jose and Tara Portillo.
He likes to read and go to OU games. His favorite subject is math and his favorite teacher is Coach Harrison. He loves to eat pizza. Mason wants to be a paleontologist when he gets older.
