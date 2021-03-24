Student honors come at PVHS

The Pauls Valley High School Students of the Month for October 2020 are Madilyn Hagood, Logan Stanley, Chloe Flinn, Cole Campbell, Kathryn Chronister and Luke Beddow.
• Madilyn Hagood is a sophomore and the daughter of Randy and Crystal Hagood.
Madilyn has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. She plays the French horn in the Pauls Valley High School Marching Band. Madilyn competes in basketball, softball and track.
• Logan Stanley is a sophomore and the son of Lanny and Kerrie Stanley.
Logan has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the Oklahoma Honor Society. He is a member of the Pauls Valley High School art club and also competes in cross country and golf. Logan has been awarded perfect attendance in previous years and enjoys drawing and Star Wars.
• Chloe Flinn is a junior and the daughter of Frank and Rachael Flinn.
Chloe has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll. She plays tenor sax in the Pauls Valley High School Marching Band. Chloe competes in basketball. She loves basketball, hiking and hanging out with friends in her free time.
• Cole Campbell is a junior and the son of Bub and Angie Campbell.
Cole has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the National and Oklahoma Honor Societies. He is a member of student council and plays trombone in the Pauls Valley High School Marching band. Cole competes in basketball, baseball and football, and has been awarded Citizenship in previous years.
• Kathryn Chronister is a senior and the daughter of Chad and Alaina Chronister.
Kathryn has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the National and Oklahoma Honor Societies. She is a member of the academic team, BPA, and Prayers Warriors and is also the vice president for the senior class and student council. Kathryn competes in basketball and has been awarded Citizenship and Outstanding student in previous years.
• Luke Beddow is a senior and the son of Kenny and Elisabeth Beddow.
Luke is on the Principal’s Honor Roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. He is in student council and participates in Rotary Interact. Luke competes in basketball and is an active member of the Trinity Baptist Church youth group. Luke has been awarded Citizenship in previous years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.