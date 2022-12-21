November's Students of the Month at Paoli Elementary are Moses Sumner and Adam Birdshead.
Moses Sumner, a fourth-grader, is the son of Billy Sumner.
Moses' favorite school subject is reading. Favorite foods are burgers and fries, and he loves reading.
What he wants to be when he grows up is an author.
Adam Birdshead is in the first grade.
His parents/guardians are AJ Birdshead, Megan Woods and Beverly Logan.
Adam's favorite school subject is carpet time. Favorite food is pizza.
His activities and hobbies are playing Nintendo Switch and Lite Brite.
Adam wants to work at Pizza Hut when he grows up.
