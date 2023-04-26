Student of month honors come at PVIS

The March 2023 Students of the Month at Pauls Valley Intermediate School are Paetyn Kito, Blake Knight, Ava Withrow, Christian Stockman, Grace Perez and Bailen Davis.
4th Grade
• Paetyn Kito is the daughter of Chase Kito. She has one brother, Jaxon, who is in the fifth grade.
Her hobbies include gymnastics and drawing. Her favorite subject is reading. She loves to eat ice cream and pizza. Paetyn wants to be a song writer when she grows up.
• Blake Knight is the son of Alyssa Kirkes and Justin Anai. He has one brother, Charles Anai, who is in the first grade.
Blake’s hobbies include baseball, football, and playing video games. His favorite subject is science. He loves to eat steak and fries. Blake wants to be an astrophysicist when he grows up.
5th Grade
• Ava Withrow is the daughter of Robert and Mariah Deslaurier. She has two brothers and three sisters.
Her hobbies include drawing, coloring, and playing soccer. She loves math and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Bergner. Her favorite food is steak. Ava wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up.
• Christian Stockman is the son of Cash Watson, Mary Stockman and Anthony Harrah. He has a sister, Kadence, who is in the eighth grade, and a brother Kaysen, who will begin Pre-K in August.
His hobbies include sports and hanging out with friends and family. He loves PE and science, and his favorite teachers are Coach Moore and Mrs. Bergner. He loves to eat cheeseburgers and pizza. Christian wants to play NFL football or be a firefighter when he grows up.
6th Grade
• Grace Perez is the daughter of Dora and Alejandro Perez. She has a brother, Alejandro, who is in the third grade and a sister, Gabby, who is in the seventh grade.
Her hobbies include cheer, tennis, softball, and soccer. Her favorite teacher is Mrs. Carter and subject is language arts. She loves to eat pupusas. Grace wants to be a therapist when she grows up.
• Bailen Davis is the son of Kyle and Meghan McClendon. He has three brothers – Jaspur, Braden, and Langston.
His hobbies include art, reading Harry Potter, and jumping on the trampoline. His favorite teacher is Mrs. Carter, and his favorite subjects are English and social studies. He loves to eat at Norma’s. Bailen wants to be a hair stylist when he grows up.
