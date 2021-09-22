Students again get art oasis

Some junior high students in Pauls Valley are about to get an oasis of art and a few snacks on the side with the return of a church program just a few steps from their school.
An art program is returning to the local First United Methodist Church just a short walk across the street from the PV Junior High.
Like so many other things, the virus pandemic forced the program to shutdown for an extended time.
However, now it's back as the return is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 23 inside the church's fellowship hall.
With local artist Perla Goody again overseeing the creativity, students can gather from 3:30 to 5 p.m. each Thursday for an enrichment program meant to help the students and the school they attend.
The youth of the Pauls Valley First Church of God are holding a yard sale both in and out of their church from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 25.
Proceeds raised from the event at the church, 414 North Chickasaw, will go toward helping the youth attend state and international conventions.
The church is also hosting Christian entertainer Trevor Thomas during a performance open to the public at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.
The first couple Cars and Coffee events in Pauls Valley are now in the books as plans are in place for a third one next month.
Held on the east side of Wacker Park near PV's football stadium, the event brings together lovers of cars and the classic look.
The next car show is scheduled from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 in what is the last of the gatherings in 2021.
When the event is expected to return in April 2022 the plan is hold it every third Saturday of the month.
Event planner Michael Jones has announced hopes are to possibly line up the vehicles for a cruise through Pauls Valley's downtown.
• Restored Hearts and Soles Foundation is now seeking sponsors to help kids in need get new shoes.
Sponsors can send $50 donations to RHS, P.O. Box 1254, Pauls Valley, OK 73075 or go to Venmo@RestoredHearts-andSoles.
The mission of Restored Hearts and Soles Foundation is to provide the less fortunate people of the community with free footwear.
• The Toy and Action Figure Museum in downtown Pauls Valley has changed to its non-season weekend hours only – specifically 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
