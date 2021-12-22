Students cut it loose for holidays

A class of fourth grade students in Pauls Valley took to the stage for a few songs before the Christmas break.
The class performed its nine weeks program on Dec. 17 at Pauls Valley Intermediate School.
The focus of the students in Cheryl Johnson's class was on education, our troops, having some fun and a few were just for Christmas.
Their songs were “Tomorrow's Our Day,” “Bless Our Troops,” “Knowledge is Power,” “Rap of the States,” “Don't Eat a Poinsettia” and “Christmas Jubilation.”
Students taking part in the program were August Arnold, Sopiah Atha, Wyatt Balm, Sara Childress, Charleigh Danley, Kayden Foster, Zyon Harper, Salem Barton Smith, Bradley Jarvis, Caseton Jones, Ivars Kalve, Boston Keasinger, Emberlee Leslie, Charlie Linam, Aiden Miles, Elliott Owen, Kaytlyn Penate, Glendale Rains, Hunter Rambo, Brady Sanders, Zayveah Smith, Rebecca Stalcup, Christian Stockman and Ava Withrow.
