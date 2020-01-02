Students across central and western Oklahoma raised 71,752 pounds of food and $12,949 during the 15th annual Students Against Hunger Food and Fund Drive, presented by APMEX.com.
The two-month drive, coordinated by the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, will help provide 111,502 meals to those living with hunger in central and western Oklahoma.
In Garvin County the Regional Food Bank provides food to a number of sites throughout the county.
Students from 92 schools encouraged their classmates to join the fight against hunger in Oklahoma by donating canned goods or funds.
Food collected during the drive will stock pantries in the schools or at one of the Regional Food Bank's partner agencies in their communities.
“This drive comes at such a crucial time of the year and ensures that schools and our partner-agencies will have stocked shelves for the holidays,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank.
"It is so heartwarming to see students work together to provide food for their neighbors who live with hunger every day."
Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School in Oklahoma City took home the award for top overall school after helping to provide for 63,368 meals.
“It is truly great to see the next generation getting involved by collecting food, raising donations and volunteering,” said Scott Thomas, president and founder of leading online Precious Metals Retailer APMEX.com.
“Congratulations to Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School for continuing to set the bar high each year.”
The following schools also took home honors during the drive:
Most Meals Raised Per Student
• High School: Putnam City North (Oklahoma City) - 13 meals per student
• Middle School: Temple B'Nai Israel (Oklahoma City) - 313 meals per student
• Elementary School: Earl Harris Elementary (Bethany) - 20 meals per student
Most Money Raised
• High School: Casady School (Oklahoma City) - $1,112
• Middle School: Temple B'Nai Israel (Oklahoma City) - $1,321
• Elementary School: Earl Harris Elementary (Bethany) - $1,620
Most Pounds Raised
• High School - Putnam City North (Oklahoma City) – 3,014
• Middle School - Independence Charter (Oklahoma City) – 3,540
• Elementary School - St. Eugene Catholic School (Oklahoma City) - 3,981
Most Spirited
• High School: Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School (Oklahoma City)
• Middle School: Southeast Middle School (Oklahoma City)
• Elementary School: Earl Harris Elementary (Bethany)
Students Against Hunger 2019 was also sponsored by Devon Energy and Chesapeake Energy Corporation.
