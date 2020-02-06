Using their artistic talents to take on trash paid off for some Pauls Valley and Whitebead students with a recent poster contest.
A number of winners have been announced by the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce, which through its newly formed Pockets of Progress Committee served as the local sponsor for a statewide trash poster contest.
On the state level the contest is sponsored by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT).
At Pauls Valley High School the first place winner is Johana Flores, while sophomore Lezlee Henshaw is second place and Haylie McCray, also a sophomore, is the chamber pick.
Prizes include $50 checks going to Flores, McCray and their PVHS art teacher, Nancy McGee. Henshaw received a $25 check.
At Whitebead first place went to Eternity Self and Emili Reyes. Both, along with art teacher Susan Capers, received prizes of $50 checks.
Second place and checks of $25 went to Radha Patel and Aatma Patel.
The way it works is local students came up with their own “positive and original” poster/slogan design on solutions for Oklahoma's litter problems.
The winning posters will now be submitted for the statewide poster contest.
The chamber of Pockets of Progress officials have announced the next citywide clean-up event in Pauls Valley is scheduled for May 2.
