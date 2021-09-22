Students will lead push for more food

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's Students Against Hunger Program hopes to raise 150,000 pounds of food during the 2021-2022 school year.
The program encourages students ranging from elementary schools to colleges and universities to get involved in the fight against hunger by organizing food and fund drives in their schools and communities.
In Garvin County, the Regional Food Bank works with a number of partner agencies to fight hunger year-round.
In Pauls Valley that includes the Samaritans of Pauls Valley and Delta Community Action food pantries and the Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program housed in the local senior citizens center.
To participate in Students Against Hunger, students can commit to hosting a food and fund drive, host a virtual fundraiser or volunteer their time at the Regional Food Bank.
At the end of the school year, the Regional Food Bank will recognize schools that have excelled in this year’s program.
"Over the past 16 years, Students Against Hunger has made a huge impact by raising enough food and funds to provide over 5.9 million meals to Oklahomans living with hunger," said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank.
“We love to see young people become advocates in the fight against hunger.”
Students can participate in the program as a group or individually. All schools within the Regional Food Bank's 53-county service area in central and western Oklahoma are encouraged to participate and will work together to help hit the 150,000-pound cumulative goal.
Student groups and individuals can sign up to participate in Students Against Hunger by visiting rfbo.org/students-against-hunger. The Regional Food Bank offers a variety of marketing resources to help make each food and fund drive a success.
"The food and funds raised during Students Against Hunger help stock the shelves of Regional Food Bank partners in the communities it was raised,” Dykstra said.
Oklahoma is the fifth hungriest state in the nation. The majority of people served by the Regional Food Bank are chronically hungry children, seniors living on limited incomes and hardworking families struggling to make ends meet.
