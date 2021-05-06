One of the major obstacles that prevention agencies and communities face is the absence of reliable local data to help them identify needs and target substance abuse prevention services.
Since 2004, the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services has conducted the Prevention Needs Assessment Survey, a statewide risk and protective factor student survey.
The 2019-2020 Oklahoma Prevention Needs Assessment Survey enabled Oklahoma to continue to collect local- and state-level data on levels of risk and protection, substance use, antisocial behaviors, sources for obtaining alcohol, and places of alcohol use.
The 2019-2020 survey was offered so that schools, communities, and counties could have planning data that is specific to their individual populations.
The survey is free of charge and is conducted during the spring semester in even numbered years.
The voluntary survey is offered to any public, private, or charter school in the state of Oklahoma that is interested in participating. Students in the 6th, 8th, 10th and 12th grades are surveyed.
The Oklahoma Prevention Needs Assessment Survey identifies community needs on a local level and then allows communities to target services to address those needs. Reports are generated on county and state level.
If you live in Bryan, Carter, Garvin, Love, Johnston, and Pontotoc counties, the 2019-2020 county OPNA survey results are posted on http://www.wmpn.org/opna online.
The Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services conducts this survey every two years to help communities identify and prioritize needs and then target services.
For more information about the OPNA survey or what efforts are happening in your community contact the Wichita Mountains Prevention Network at (580) 490-9197.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.