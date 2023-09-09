National Suicide Prevention Week – Dates: Sunday, Sept. 10 to Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 – is an annual week-long campaign in the United States to inform and engage health professionals and the general public about suicide prevention and warning signs of suicide, but did you know there may be a link between substance misuse and suicide?
As one of the top leading causes of death in the United States, particularly among young people, suicide can be considered one of the country’s most significant health epidemics.
It is the 10th leading cause of death among all age groups in the United States and is the second leading cause of death among people aged 10-34. In 2016, almost 45,000 Americans died of suicide, with approximately one suicide every 12 minutes, and 1.3 million American adults attempted suicide.
Those with alcohol dependence are 10 times more likely than the general population to commit suicide, and those who use drugs are 14 times more likely to do so.
Additionally, 22% of suicidal deaths involved alcohol intoxication, 20% involved opioids, 10.2% involved marijuana, 4.6% involved cocaine, and 3.4% involved amphetamines.
According to multiple studies, over 50% of suicides are associated with dependence on drugs and alcohol, and at least 25% of people with alcohol or drug addiction commit suicide. Additionally, more than 70% of adolescent suicides are associated with drug and alcohol use and dependence.
• The Connection Between Substance Misuse and Suicide. It is essential to understand the connection between suicide, depression, and substance misuse.
Although not all individuals who experience depression have thoughts of suicide, depression is the leading cause of suicide. In 2014, about 60% of people who committed suicide suffered from mood disorders, including major depression, bipolar disorder, and dysthymia. Many young people who commit suicide are both depressed and suffer from a substance abuse disorder.
A 2018 survey revealed that substance misuse was more common for adolescents and adults who suffered from mental health issues than those who did not.
Many people who experience mood disorders will seek out drugs (illegal or prescription) and alcohol to self-medicate and alleviate negative feelings. Heavy use of drugs and alcohol has the potential to turn into a substance use disorder, which may increase the severity of a depressive episode, thus increasing the likelihood of suicide
It is also important to understand that depression symptoms may appear during early recovery from drugs and alcohol and can interfere with someone’s recovery process. If the individual is not properly treated for depression, they may experience suicidal thoughts and may even attempt suicide.
It is crucial for someone with substance misuse issues and depressive tendencies to find a treatment option that will focus on both issues.
• Opioids And Suicide. Of all addictions, perhaps none is more likely to result in suicide than opioid addiction.
In 2020, over 68,630 Americans died from an opioid overdose.
Due to the nature of overdose, it is impossible to know how many of these deaths were accidental and how many were suicides. Men with an opioid use disorder were twice as likely to fall victim to suicide, and women with an opioid use disorder were 8 times as likely to fall victim to suicide.
Opioid use is associated with a 40%-60% increased likelihood of suicidal thoughts and a 75% increased likelihood of suicide attempts. Some studies suggest that opioid and injection drug users are 13 times as likely to die by suicide.
Common Risk Factors For Substance Misuse And Suicide
Mental Health:
• Depression
• Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)
• Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
• Anxiety disorders
• Aggressive behavior
Environmental:
• Misuse of alcohol, opioids, marijuana, and illegal drug use
• Peer pressure
• Prolonged stress
• Lack of adult supervision
• Financial distress
Historical:
• Early use
• Family history of addiction
• Childhood abuse or trauma
Prevention And Recovery
Even if someone is experiencing a substance use disorder and thoughts of suicide, the result of suicide is not inevitable. Family and friends of someone with suicidal thoughts and substance misuse issues should begin an open, honest, and non-judgmental conversation with them.
Evidence shows that talking about suicide, providing necessary support, and reducing access to self-harm, including weapons and dangerous chemicals and substances, are a few actions that may help save a loved one’s life.
Above all, contacting a mental health professional is the best way to get help for a loved one struggling with a substance use disorder and thoughts of suicide.
Treating withdrawal symptoms, staying in treatment, and preventing relapse is the best way for someone to recover from a substance use disorder. The reduction of withdrawal symptoms, such as restlessness, insomnia, depression, and anxiety, can make it easier to resist using harmful drugs.
Treatment centers often provide medications and applications that may help the brain adapt to the absence of drugs, and counseling and other psychotherapies can help reduce the risk of relapse.
Suicide prevention hotlines are available all over the United States within every community. Additionally, many therapists have emergency phone numbers to be contacted in a crisis.
Short-term solutions, such as having an open and non-judgmental conversation and creating a safe environment by removing any weapons and drugs, can be implemented until there is access to addiction treatment and long-term mental health counseling.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Source – https://socalsunrise.com/substance-abuse-and-suicide/.
(The PASS Coalition meets on the third Tuesday of each month at the First United Bank in Pauls Valley and Google Meet. For more information, please Like and Follow them on Facebook @PASSdrugfree, or email them at passdrugfree@gmail.com, to be in the know for upcoming meetings, or events.)
